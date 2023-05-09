Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Bulwark Home
Hellcat
Corruption of Lindsey Graham
Latest
Top
The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
A case study in the rise of authoritarianism. Sen. Lindsey Graham is a central player in the Republican party’s capitulation to Donald Trump. We can…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
672
Share this post
The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter One: Graham’s Moral Clarity
Lindsey Graham immediately recognized how dangerous Donald Trump was—calling him “hateful,” a “kook,” a “demagogue,” and a “race-baiting, xenophobic…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
208
Share this post
Chapter One: Graham’s Moral Clarity
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Two: A Trump’s Best Friend
A WEEK AFTER Trump’s election, Graham went on TV to start sucking up. He had congratulated the president-elect; now he wanted to build a relationship.
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
103
Share this post
Chapter Two: A Trump’s Best Friend
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Three: Power Shift
ON JANUARY 11, 2018, A YEAR INTO his presidency, Trump exploded during a White House meeting on immigration. Trump’s eruption and the scramble to cover…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
80
Share this post
Chapter Three: Power Shift
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Four: Domestic Enemies
Graham had finally earned Trump’s love. He was earning the love of Trump’s voters, too. These were the voters Graham had shunned as haters in 2015. But…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
75
Share this post
Chapter Four: Domestic Enemies
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Five: The First Impeachment
To the president’s critics, his coercion of Ukraine was confirmation of his unfitness for office. But his supporters saw a pattern of persecution: Trump…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
59
Share this post
Chapter Five: The First Impeachment
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Six: Insurrection Day
Graham had lost faith in the viability of a Trump-free Republican party. And he had convinced himself that Democratic-led government would be ruinous…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
66
Share this post
Chapter Six: Insurrection Day
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chapter Seven: Return of the Orange God-King
TRUMP’S DECLARATION OF WAR on RINOs—Republicans in name only—set the stage for the next two years. He could no longer control the party through…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
76
Share this post
Chapter Seven: Return of the Orange God-King
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Epilogue: Lessons
I set out to research the story of Graham’s relationship with Trump because I wanted to understand how authoritarianism arose in the United States. I…
May 9, 2023
•
Will Saletan
163
Share this post
Epilogue: Lessons
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Ep. 1: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham was once one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics—before becoming one of his most important collaborators. His eventual capitulation is…
May 8, 2023
•
Will Saletan
4
Share this post
Ep. 1: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26:48
Ep 2: A Trump’s Best Friend
While Lindsey Graham spent most of the 2016 campaign excoriating Trump as a toxic demagogue, he began transforming into his chief apologist after the…
May 8, 2023
•
Will Saletan
2
Share this post
Ep 2: A Trump’s Best Friend
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27:57
Ep 3: Power Shift
After Trump’s first year in office, the power shifted in Washington. Republicans went from humoring Trump to fearing him. Lindsey Graham surrendered to…
May 8, 2023
•
Will Saletan
4
Share this post
Ep 3: Power Shift
specialto.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34:52
© 2024 The Bulwark
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts